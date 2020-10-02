Online art show in Gandhi’s honour

Art works that are part of the online exhibition being organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

“They are afraid of the spectre of Gandhi because they shot him or Gandhi did not commit suicide” is the theme of an online exhibition inaugurated after midnight on Thursday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma on Friday.

A total of 200 works by 120 artists will be part of the exhibition being curated by T. A. Satyapal. Artists whose works will be on display include Riyaz Komu, Hem Jyotika, Shyamili Chaliha, Bharvi Trivedi, and Shyam Sharma, said Mr. Satyapal.

He said that the online exhibition in the times of the pandemic was a memorial for the Mahatma by the White Rose Movement against violence and war.

Those who killed the Mahatama were not only afraid of his ghost but also of anyone who thought and dreamt.

The exhibition was an expression of anger against Gandhi’s killing, he said. The exhibition was inaugurated by the well-known scholar, Dr. G. N. Devy, and Dr. Kalankumar Chakrabarty presided.

The exhibition can be viewed on the White Rose Facebook page as well as on its website.