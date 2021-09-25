One more held in highway robbery attempt case

KOCHI

25 September 2021 22:29 IST

A special investigation squad on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with an attempted highway robbery using a vehicle with a fake number plate.

The arrested man was identified as Muhammed Rinshid, 31, of Malappuram. This has taken the number of arrests in connection with the case to six.

The first three arrests were made when the police intercepted the vehicle with the fake number plate at Kariyad in the early morning hours of July 8. The intention, the police concluded, was highway robbery.

Rinshid allegedly managed to escape then and was in hiding since then. He has been arrested now during a probe being carried out by SIT appointed by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by Inspector K.J. Peter and senior civil police officers Shyamkumar, Rony Augustine, and Eldhose made the arrest.