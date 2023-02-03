One lakh ‘work from home’ seats proposed in 3 years at an investment of ₹1,000 crore

February 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Budget has proposed to create one lakh work seats through ‘work near home’ facilities in the next three years entailing a total expenditure to the tune of ₹1,000 crore.

As an initial support, ₹50 crore has been earmarked for the 2023-24 fiscal.

In his Budget speech, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal observed that the ‘work near home’ concept, which was successfully implemented around the world during the pandemic, continues even now.

An allocation of ₹50 crore was made in the last year’s Budget for setting up ‘work near home systems’ at the regional level. In this regard, an outline has been drawn up at regional level for infrastructure development.

The government plans to provide three types of facilities for this: Centres for industries willing to provide remote works to IT-related employees; centres for those engaged in gig jobs or remote works; and common facility centres.

“For the operations of such centres there will be a partnership model formed by the State government, private sector and local self-government institutions (LSGIs). KIIFB fund will be provided to LSGIs as interest-free loan. Fund will be fully disbursed after ensuring employment. The loan amount should be repaid by the LSGIs in 10 years after the moratorium period of one year from the completion of construction,” Mr. Balagopal said.

The ‘work near home’ model entails creating expansive working spaces that employees of multiple companies could use simultaneously. It would have plug-and-play office systems, co-working space, meeting rooms, conference halls, training centres, coffee lounge and restaurant, seamless Internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply and security.