One held for snatching chain of differently abled woman

18 November 2021 23:29 IST

The Muvattupuzha police on Thursday arrested a man accused of snatching the chain of a differently-abled woman living alone.

The arrested man was identified as Gireesh Kumar, 34, of Aarakkuzha in Muvattupuzha. He was nabbed within hours of snatching the gold chain weighing one-and-a-half sovereigns. He intruded into the house after snapping the power connection.

He had sold the stolen property in a jewellery by the time he was nabbed. It was recovered by the police.

A team led by sub inspector V.K. Sasi Kumar, assistant sub inspector Rajesh C.M., and civil police officer Bibin Mohan made the arrest.