One externed under KAAPA

KOCHI

14 December 2021 22:34 IST

The Ernakulam rural police on Tuesday externed a man accused in several cases, including attempt to murder, from entering its limits its limits by invoking the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Jomon, 31, of Aalaattuchira, was the one externed on a report by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik as part of Operation Dark Hunt, a campaign targeting anti-social elements.

He has cases against him at Kodanad and Kalady stations including for attempt to murder and handling of drugs.

So far, 29 persons have been arrested and an equal number of people have been externed under Operation Dark Hunt.