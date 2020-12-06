Officers complete afloat training

KOCHI

06 December 2020 01:01 IST

A total of 132 trainee officers, including 114 from the Navy, 13 from the Coast Guard and five foreign trainees (from Myanmar (2), the Maldives, Seychelles, and Tanzania), completed their afloat training on board ships of the First Training Squadron of the Navy on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command, awarded trophies to meritorious officer trainees during a passing-out parade on board the ships.

They will now join frontline Indian Naval warships and Coast Guard patrol vessels on the western and eastern sea board for next phase of afloat training.

