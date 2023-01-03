ADVERTISEMENT

Odakkuzhal Award for Ambikasuthan Mangad

January 03, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

Writer Ambikasuthan Mangad has been selected for Odakuzhal Award 2022 for his collection of short stories titled Pranavayu.

The award consists of ₹30,000, citation, and plaque. Instituted by the Guruvayurappan Trust, the award is being given for the best collection of short stories in Malayalam.

In its evaluation, the judging committee for 2022 said Pranavayu included stories that are contemporary and filled with modern vision and outlook. The stories Neeraliyan and Pranavayu, which are based on the topic of climate change, offer a unique reading experience in Malayalam, it said.

The award will be presented on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Mahakavi G. Sankara Kurup, who established the Guruvayurappan Trust, on February 2 at the Ernakulam Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad building here. Literary critic Dr. M. Leelavathi will present the award to Ambikasuthan Mangad.

