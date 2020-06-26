NPOL develops baggage disinfecting conveyor carriage

The system uses UV baths for sanitisation and disinfects baggage within seconds.

26 June 2020 23:32 IST

A virus-neutralising conveyor for disinfecting baggage has been developed by the Kochi-based Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kerala’s only DRDO lab.

This is an automated standalone system that uses UV baths for sanitisation and is able to disinfect baggage within seconds, said a press release. The product was released by DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy at an online function on Friday. “The disinfector is based on a roller-based conveyor carriage system that carries the baggage through a chamber equipped with accurately calibrated and optimally placed UVC sources. The sensing mechanism of the system automatically detects the entry of bags and powers on the UV illumination.

The system has been specifically designed to irradiate the body of the luggage in all directions and disinfects the entire surface of the baggage at the required intensity levels and exposure time. It also has inbuilt safety features for ensuring the prevention of any direct UV exposure outside the chamber. This baggage disinfector can be easily installed at airports, railway stations, metro stations, bus stations, and institutional gates,” the release said.

The system was developed in partnership with Apollo Microsystems, Hyderabad.