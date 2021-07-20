No proposal for sea erosion protection pending: Union Minister

KOCHI

20 July 2021 23:09 IST

Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, has said that no proposals for flood management and border areas programme was pending with the ministry.

He was answering a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Hibi Eden, MP, on July 19, whether any project proposals to contain sea erosion, including in Chellanam, in Ernakulam district, was pending with the Union government.

The Minister said that activities related to prevention of flooding were State subjects and that the Union government had been providing technical and financial support for the efforts. The Union government had allotted ₹55 crore for these activities during 2014-15 and ₹19 crore during 2017-18.

Mr. Eden had asked if the government had any allocation of funds to be utilised by States for building sea walls. He also asked whether the Kerala government had submitted proposals for seawalls in coastal areas, including in Chellanam.