No let-up in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam as 1,190 test positive

Kochi

21 October 2020 21:58 IST

926 contract infection through local transmission

As many as 1,190 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

The source of infection of 243 people could not be traced. Ten health workers were among the infected. A total of 926 people contracted the infection through local contact.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Payipra, Fort Kochi, Rayamangalam, Vengola, Thripunithura, Palluruthy and Sreemoolanagaram.

As many as 970 people tested negative and the district’s active case load stands at 11,366. A total of 6,635 samples were sent from government and private facilities on Wednesday. Of the COVID positive patients in the district, 7,836 are recovering at home, 737 are admitted at private hospitals, 978 are being observed at FLTCs, 56 patients are at PVS Hospital and 150 patients are at second-line treatment centres.