No decision taken on 22-metre road along Thripunithura metro corridor, says KMRL

KOCHI

21 December 2021 20:14 IST

With reference to the news report ‘KMRL to build 22-m road along Thripunithura metro corridor’ published in The Hindu on December 21, Kochi Metro Rail Limited has said that it has not taken any decision on this.

“We have received a memorandum regarding this and no decision has been taken by the competent authority,” said the metro agency.

The Hindu had mentioned in the same report that the State government’s nod for the road project was awaited.

