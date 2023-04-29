ADVERTISEMENT

NGT disappointed over delay in removal of burnt waste at Brahmapuram

April 29, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal has expressed its displeasure over the delay in the removal of the burnt waste, plastic, ash and refused derived fuel (RDF) from the sectors affected by the massive fire at the dump site of the Kochi Corporation in Brahmapuram on March 2.

The Southern Bench comprising of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati has asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Local Self Government to appear before it online to clarify the plan of action and the timeline within which it could be completed, considering the risk involved in leaving the site unattended. The official has to submit details of the proposed waste to energy plant and the time required for completing it.

The Bench said that the delay in safe removal of the waste was a matter of serious concern as the heaps of fire-affected waste would enter the ground and affect the drinking water sources, with the start of the monsoon period. It would be more hazardous than the fire itself, it said.

As per the report submitted by the authorities, about 80,000 tonnes of RDF have been recovered from the fire-hit sectors. The tribunal stated that it could be transported to the cement manufacturing units till the waste-to-energy plant is commissioned.

“We are at a loss to understand as to why the various limbs of the government are keeping quiet without removing the same,” it said.

The Bench said that it was not able to understand why there was a delay in removing the burnt waste, plastic, ash and the segregated RDF from the site.

