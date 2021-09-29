New Kochi Corporation building to be ready by next Onam, says Mayor

Kochi

‘Schedule drawn up for completion of remaining works’

The new office complex of the Kochi Corporation will be inaugurated during next Onam, said Mayor M. Anilkumar on Wednesday.

The project cost of the building was revised as ₹24 crore earlier and it would require another ₹40 crore for the completion of the building. The construction of the building, which is spread over seven floors and 1.7 lakh sq.ft., began way back in 2005, said Mr. Anilkumar after reviewing the progress of the work.

“The UDF-led regimes, which were in power during the past 10 years, could not complete the work. Steps for making the building a disabled-friendly and green one have been initiated. Jana Seva Kendram, the public amenity centre, and the council hall will be set up on the ground floor. The council hall will have an area of 3583 sq.ft. There will be 100 seats for accommodating councillors. Galleries for the media and the general public and space for accommodating officials of the civic body will be there in the council hall,” he said.

“The local body has got the support of German agency GIZ for obtaining green certification for the building. A schedule has been drawn up for the completion of the remaining works and the progress of the construction is reviewed every fortnight. Three architects from the Indian Institute of Architects are supporting the corporation in the project. The outbreak of the pandemic had slowed down the pace of the work. The civic administration hopes to complete the constriction of the buildings by August 5 next year,” he said.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, standing committee chairpersons of the civic body T.K. Ashraf, Sheeba Lal, Priya Prasanth, Sunitha Dixson, Sanilmon and V. A. Sreejith were among those who attended the press conference.