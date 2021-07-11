New facilities at medical college

KOCHI

11 July 2021 21:09 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate new facilities at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital on Tuesday at an online function. The new projects are worth ₹9 crore, said a communication from the Public Relations Department.

The facilities include doctors’ family quarters, oxygen generator plant, street lighting, digital mammography machine, ICU ambulance, and an improved Karunya pharmacy, the communication added.

Advertising

Advertising