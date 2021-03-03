New CO for Navy gunnery school

KOCHI

03 March 2021 02:33 IST

Captain V.Z. Job took over as Commanding Officer of the Navy’s missile and gunnery school, INS Dronacharya, in Fort Kochi on Monday.

The Commanding Officer of Dronacharya is also the Station Commander, Fort Kochi.

Commissioned into the Navy in 1995, Captain Job, a native of Alappuzha, is a ‘Gunnery and Missile Warfare’ specialist. Prior to this appointment, he was the Senior Officer, First Training Squadron, and the Commanding Officer of INS Tir based in Kochi.

The officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Naval War College, Goa. He commanded INS Kulish and was the first Executive Officer of the indigenously-built stealth frigate Sahyadri.