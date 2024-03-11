ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 2 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

March 11, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly two kilograms of gold were seized in two separate incidents by Customs officials at the Cochin International Airport on Monday.

In one case, 885 grams of gold hidden in the form of a hair band was seized from a woman. A native of Kasaragod, she was intercepted on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur. A golden key chain and an earring, weighing 43 grams, but were found silver-coated, were also seized from her.

In another seizure, 866 grams of gold in compound form was seized from a passenger on his arrival from Bahrain. The gold was found hidden in his socks.

