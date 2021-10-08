Navy’s annual training conference held in Kochi

KOCHI

08 October 2021 21:55 IST

Stress laid on re-alignment of training to meet future requirements of the force

The Annual Training Conference (ATC) and Annual Training Meeting (ATM) of the Indian Navy was held on Friday at the Southern Naval Command here.

The meet was chaired by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC. In addition, Vice Admiral Hampiholi, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and heads of all other training units of the Indian Navy, senior officers from Delhi and other outstation units, including Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Personnel from Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, attended the meeting through videoconferencing.

All agencies involved in training of officers and sailors in the Navy reviewed the ever-changing complexities of the maritime environment in India’s neighbourhood and discussed methods for exploiting niche areas of technology to expand their knowledge frontiers. Re-alignment of training to meet future requirements of a technologically-advanced Navy, such as in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communications, and Unmanned Vehicles was given impetus at the meet.

Advertising

Advertising

The SNC Gyan Praveen Trophy for the best training package was awarded to INS Valsura, the premier electrical training unit of the Navy at Jamnagar, for its audio-visual training package on electrical safety. As the training command of the Navy, SNC is responsible for the organisation, conduct and oversight of all basic, professional and specialist training in the Navy.

The 33 training units of the Navy are spread over seven coastal States, with an annual throughput of about 65,000 trainees from 1,500 types of courses, including training of a large number of Naval personnel from friendly foreign countries. ATC and ATM are held once in a year to take stock of the Navy’s training efforts and initiatives and make course corrections, if required.