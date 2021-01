KOCHI

12 January 2021 23:37 IST

A gunnery symposium on “Potent and Precise Ordnance Delivery on Target” was conducted at INS Dronacharya, the Navy’s missile and gunnery school under the Southern Naval Command, on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SNC, was the chief guest.

Advertising

Advertising