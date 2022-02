KOCHI

11 February 2022 01:45 IST

A 33-year-old Nepal national, Tanka Bahadur Bhujel, who fell into the waters of the Ernakulam channel from the Vikrant-Venduruthy bridge was rescued by the crew of a naval fast interceptor craft which was patrolling the area on Thursday evening.

Bhujel was given first aid, and the incident was reported to the local police, a defence communication said.

Advertising

Advertising