NATPAC suggests two plans to decongest Vyttila

May 04, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Agency for construction of flyovers alongside the metro viaduct in the SA Road-Thripunithura direction or a 3-km-long corridor from Champakkara to Elamkulam

John L. Paul

Despite the PWD (NH wing) constructing a six-lane flyover in 2021, chaos prevails at Vyttila Junction during peak hours. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has submitted two proposals to the State government to decongest Vyttila Junction on the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass, where chaos rules the roost despite the PWD (NH wing) constructing a six-lane flyover in 2021.

This comes close on the heels of NATPAC opening its Kochi regional office a month ago. The first proposal is to construct a pair of flyovers on either side of the Kochi metro viaduct that crosses the junction in the SA Road-Thripunithura direction. It will ensure seamless traffic in the east-west direction, lessening hold-ups beneath the flyover, where vehicles from six roads converge, official sources said.

The second proposal envisages an around 3-km-long, at-grade-cum-elevated corridor that begins from Champakkara and ends at Elamkulam through the road that abuts the backwaters. It will help divert traffic in the east-west direction from Vyttila. The estimate for the two proposals is expected to be finalised in a month’s time, it is learnt.

Myopic planning by the PWD had been attributed to chaos at the junction, where a two-lane road beneath the flyover is lying unused, while vehicles from different sides are being diverted through other corridors by the traffic police. The PWD’s assurance in 2021 of kick-starting the second-phase development work at the junction to unwind the chaos is yet to materialise.

NATPAC is also expected to shortly announce a project to decongest Collectorate Junction. The construction of a flyover over Seaport-Airport Road is among the plans being considered.

