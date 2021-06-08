MVD seeks info from public on safety hazards

KOCHI

08 June 2021 22:45 IST

The Motor Vehicles Department has sought information from members of the public about advertisements, construction materials and structures that distract the attention of drivers or impede the safety of road users.

This is as per the direction issued by High Court of Kerala.

Members of the public can WhatsApp photos and details of such materials to the Ernakulam RTO on 85476 39007 (email kl07.mvd@kerala.gov.in) or to the Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) on 91889 61007 (email rtoe07@kerala.gov.in).

