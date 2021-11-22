MLA seeks probe into condition of stadium

KOCHI

22 November 2021 22:54 IST

Rusted roofing is a threat to viewers, players: MLA

K. Babu, MLA, has demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the deteriorating condition of the GCDA international sports stadium in Kaloor.

The Thripunithura MLA said about 40% of the roofing of the stadium was rusted and posed a threat to viewers and players in the stadium. A Vigilance inquiry should be conducted into the anomalies in the erection of the roof, which was carried out 11 years ago at an expense of ₹11 crore.

Mr. Babu also alleged that the Life Mission project, for which the foundation was laid four years ago, had slowed down extremely. He said Rajendra Maidan under GCDA had been turned into an ugly site despite it being part of the Freedom Struggle.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Babu also alleged that the GCDA had not taken up any project over the past five years and the general council of the GCDA had not been constituted after the new government took charge. The GCDA has been totally inactive, he said and appealed to the authorities to make the agency more active through new projects and initiatives.