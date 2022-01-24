Minister warns against disrupting investment-friendly climate in Kerala

KOCHI

Those who worked against the efforts to create an investment-friendly climate in the State would be taken to task, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Monday while inaugurating the four-day industrial machinery expo at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

It was time everybody changed their thinking pattern to encourage investments in the State, he said. Only new investments can ensure that the State has adequate income, which also go into welfare measures undertaken by the government.

The State needs the support of the Union government as well as people from all walks of life to increase the number of enterprises. Discussions were on with different government departments on achieving the goal of one lakh new enterprises in 2022. The government had also held discussions with bankers on the issues involved, said Mr. Rajeeve.

The machinery expo has 140 stalls that display machinery suited for agriculture, food processing, electronics and electrical engineering sectors. It will conclude on January 27.