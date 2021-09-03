KOCHI

03 September 2021 22:09 IST

Metro services advanced for Sunday

The operation of metro train services has been advanced by an hour on Sunday in view of the recruitment drive to various posts in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation by the UPSC. The services will start from 7 a.m. from both terminal stations at a frequency of 15 minutes till 10 a.m. After 10 a.m. services will be operated at a frequency of 30 minutes as usual.

