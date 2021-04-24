Metro records low footfall

KOCHI

24 April 2021 23:41 IST

The near-lockdown situation in Kerala had its reflection in the steep fall in passenger patronage in Kochi metro on Saturday.

The daily average patronage fell from approximately 30,000 till recently to 4,950 (the footfall till 7 p.m. on Saturday). Expecting a fall in patronage, KMRL reduced the frequency of trains, from one every seven minutes to one every 15 minutes.

Similarly, the set temperature of the air conditioning system in trains was increased to 27 degree celsius, considering the prevailing pandemic situation. This was found sufficient since there were not many passengers on the day, official sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The KSRTC, and SWTD which operates ferries, too operated fewer services.