Mayor meets Vice Admiral Chawla

Kochi

14 January 2021 00:33 IST

Seeks support in keeping Kochi clean

At a meeting with Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command, on Wednesday, Mayor M. Anilkumar sought the Navy’s support in keeping the city clean.

Impressed with the way the Navy has maintained the Naval Base as a ‘zero waste campus’, Mr. Anilkumar said the Vice Admiral assured him the force’s support in cleaning the Fort Kochi beach and streets based on the city corporation’s request.

Vice Admiral Chawla offered the services of Navy personnel and civilian employees in ensuring the upkeep of the city, the Mayor said in a press note.

