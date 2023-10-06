Man in jet suit flies over backwater leaving spectators spellbound

October 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The helipad at hotel Grand Hyatt witnessed a different sort of take off and landing leaving onlookers spellbound on October 6.

Rather than a helicopter, it was a man wearing a jet suit, a pioneering innovation by the U.K.-based aeronautical innovation company Gravity Industries, who took off. The demonstration of the jet suits in the presence of a slew of dignitaries, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, was undoubtedly the main attraction on the first day of cOcOn, the two-day international hacking and cybersecurity conference.

While the first demonstration of the jet suit in Kerala was indeed a novelty for the spectators, for Paul Robert Jones, the trained jet suit pilot, it was another day at work with the latest flight being his 527th. By the time Mr. Jones walked in in the full jet suit gear, spectators were waiting with bated breath for the spectacle.

The jet suit came alive with a deafening sound, to protect against which the spectators were given earplugs, as Mr. Jones’ feet got off the ground defying gravity. As he continued to gain height, eyes followed him skywards.

He did a few rounds of the helipad before accelerating off across the backwaters to have a fleeting landing on the handrail of the Goshree Bridge leaving behind a collective gasp. For the unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians along the bridge, Mr. Jones probably looked like the superhero Iron Man from the Marvel cinematic universe. Before they could realise what was happening, Mr. Jones sped back to the helipad and made a smooth ‘landing’ taking in all the applause.

Maria Vildavskaya, COO, Gravity Industries dubbed the Jet Suit as one-of-its-kind technology. “It has multiple application; it has definitely got a lot of use in the search and rescue area.”

Cost factor

Asked about the exorbitant cost, she said that it will come down as production increases. Ms. Vildavskaya said that a flight of less than five minutes may sound short, speeds in excess of 50 miles an hour helped to cover significant distance during that short period.

Mr. Jones described his flight in Kochi as nothing short of brilliant. “It is a surreal place to fly so it has been amazing. Being over water is fantastic, you just have this effortless freedom, to just go wherever you like. It was nice and windy, so you get a nice cold breeze so it is actually really refreshing,” he said.

The Gravity industrial jet suit was launched in 2017 to help rescue and assist people in isolated areas such as natural disasters, floods, and war zones. Powered by high octane fuel or bio fuel, it can currently make bursts of 4.30 minutes at a go.

ADGP Intelligence Manoj Abraham said that jet suit could be very effective in commando operations and rescue missions in disaster zones. Asked whether the Kerala Police plan to buy it, he said that such a possibility would be explored once the price drops from the existing ₹1.50 crore and the technology fine tuned.

