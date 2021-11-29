Man held for assaulting, robbing woman

KOCHI

29 November 2021 22:11 IST

The Mulavukad police arrested a man accused of hacking a woman and stealing her gold ornaments and money.

The arrested man was identified as Suresh, 40, of Ponnarimangalam. He is accused of hacking a woman and robbing her of a gold chain and ₹30,000 in the early hours of Monday.

Suresh managed to intrude into the house and attacked the victim in the bedroom of her house at Ponnarimangalam. The police, however, managed to nab him from an abandoned house within hours.

