Man arrested on charge of molesting woman on KSRTC bus

March 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested a man on charge of molesting a woman aboard a KSRTC bus. Sunil, 48, of Pallarimangalam was accused of molesting a woman aboard the bus operating on the Kottayam-Palakkad route on Sunday evening.

Following a petition by the woman, the police nabbed Sunil from Kothamangalam. It has since emerged that he has similar cases against him registered by the Central police.

Mobile theft

The Kalamassery police on Tuesday arrested four persons on charge of mobile phone theft.

The arrested are Surjith, 18, of Thrikkakara, Praveen, 19, of Pathadipalam, Safar, 20, of Vattekkunnam, and Labeeb, 20, of Edappally. They allegedly stole the phone worth around ₹16,000 from a rented home at Kalamassery last Friday.

The police said the gang had allegedly targeted accessible houses and hostels at night for theft. Several mobile phones allegedly stolen by them were recovered. Praveen was also an accused in a vehicle theft case. They were produced in court and remanded.

