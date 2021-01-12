Man arrested on charge of breaking into lottery shop

KOCHI

12 January 2021 00:14 IST

The North police on Monday arrested a man on the charge of breaking into a lottery shop at Kacherippady and stealing ₹1 lakh and lottery tickets.

The arrested man was identified as Sabu, who allegedly committed the crime in the early morning hours of January 9.

The police said that he feigned to be a destitute by lying down in front of the shop and clandestinely broke the lock of the shutter to sneak in. He was caught in the CCTV mounted in the shop and that helped the police to track him down.

He took to his heels after he landed in front of a patrolling team on Sunday night.

However, he was chased down and was later produced in court.

A team led by North Station House Officer Sibi Tom, sub inspector V. B. Anas, assistant sub inspector Najeeb, civil police officers Deepu, Vineeth, and Nithin made the arrest.