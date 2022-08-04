Man arrested on abduction charge

Man arrested on abduction chargeKOCHI August 04, 2022 20:09 IST
Nabbed from his hideout at Nedumbassery
The Perumbavoor police arrested one more person in the case related to the abduction and assault of a man, besides robbing him, in December last year.
The arrested is Maseebul Rahman, 32, of Nagaon in Assam. The case pertains to an incident in which a three-member gang abducted a resident of Assam and assaulted him before robbing ₹50,000.
The police had already arrested two persons. The accused was absconding and was nabbed from his hideout at Nedumbassery.
A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith, Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas and Josy M. Johnson, and senior civil police officers V.M. Jamal, Abdul Manaf, and K.A. Abhilash made the arrest.
