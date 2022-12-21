Maithri looking for volunteers to bring people back from the edge

December 21, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Maithri, a Kochi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) working towards suicide prevention, is looking for recruitment of more volunteers with the rise in the number of distress calls.

The organisation is the Kochi chapter of Befrienders Worldwide, a global organisation working for suicide prevention. Operating since 1995, Maithri has reportedly helped nearly one lakh people with suicidal tendencies.

Those who are active listeners, emotionally strong, and willing to volunteer for four hours a week will be accepted into the fold. At present, Maithri has 30 volunteers drawn from different walks of life and age groups, and some of them have experience running into a quarter of a century.

“We have a selection team and a screening process to recruit our volunteers. We collect a self-assessment form from interested candidates. They will be then made to attend a compulsory three-day training conducted by our volunteers and experts in the field. It will be followed by an interview based on which potential volunteers will be shortlisted for selection,” said Lenitha Joseph, director, Maithri.

The surge in distress calls, predominantly related to relationship issues, and dearth of hands prompted Maithri to go for a recruitment drive. At present, only one volunteer is available for each slot. The idea is to scale it up to at least two volunteers so that more calls can be attended the duration of which can go up to hours.

While there is no mandatory serving period, volunteers once recruited are encouraged to serve for at least a year so that the training does not go waste. “Voluntary support and its importance are less understood by Kerala society. Though culturally and educationally forward, our society is hesitant to offer service to voluntary organisations,” said Ms. Joseph.

The services of Maithri (0484-2540530) will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. round the year.

