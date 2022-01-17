Logo for CPI(M) State meet released

KOCHI

17 January 2022 22:37 IST

The logo of the State conference of the CPI(M) was released here on Monday. M. C. Josephine, the central committee of the party, released the logo.

C. M. Dinesh Mani, State committee member of the party presided over the event.

Sebastian Paul, M.C. Surendran, John Fernandez, M.P. Pathrose, C.K. Pareeth, P. R. Muraleedharan, K. S. Arun Kumar and K. M. Riyad attended.

