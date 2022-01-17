Kochi

Logo for CPI(M) State meet released

M.C. Josephine, Central Committee member of the CPI(M), releasing the official logo of the party’s State conference in Kochi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent KOCHI 17 January 2022 22:37 IST
Updated: 17 January 2022 22:37 IST

The logo of the State conference of the CPI(M) was released here on Monday. M. C. Josephine, the central committee of the party, released the logo.

C. M. Dinesh Mani, State committee member of the party presided over the event.

Sebastian Paul, M.C. Surendran, John Fernandez, M.P. Pathrose, C.K. Pareeth, P. R. Muraleedharan, K. S. Arun Kumar and K. M. Riyad attended.

