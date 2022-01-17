KochiKOCHI 17 January 2022 22:37 IST
Logo for CPI(M) State meet released
Updated: 17 January 2022 22:37 IST
The logo of the State conference of the CPI(M) was released here on Monday. M. C. Josephine, the central committee of the party, released the logo.
C. M. Dinesh Mani, State committee member of the party presided over the event.
Sebastian Paul, M.C. Surendran, John Fernandez, M.P. Pathrose, C.K. Pareeth, P. R. Muraleedharan, K. S. Arun Kumar and K. M. Riyad attended.
