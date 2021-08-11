Local body byelections under way in Kerala’s Ernakulam district

KOCHI

11 August 2021 11:36 IST

Byelections to one municipal division and three panchayat wards in Ernakulam district in Kerala are progressing.

The polling started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Elections are being held to Karakkod, a division reserved for women in Piravom municipality, North Marady, a ward reserved for scheduled castes in Marady panchayat, Choorathodu in Vengoor panchayat and Kozhipilli, a ward reserved for women in Varapetty panchayat.

Counting will be held in the local body offices concerned on Thursday.