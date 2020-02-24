Library kits for government schools in Kochi

KOCHI

24 February 2020

The programme aims at enriching school libraries with collection of books published by The Hindu Group

Twenty-five government schools across the State will benefit from the library kits to be distributed by The Hindu Group in association with Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The programme aimed at enriching school libraries with collection of books published by The Hindu Group was launched here on Monday. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited, inaugurated the programme by handing over the first library kit, which comprises 11 different titles published by The Hindu Group, to the Principal of Model Technical Higher Secondary School, Kaloor.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Muthoottu observed that with the advent of audio-visual technologies and techniques the habit of reading books, especially among children, has declined steeply. Reading has great positive effects on the brain as it induces thinking and enhance brain development. He urged the students to spend more time with books and embrace the habit of reading.

Saleena P, Principal of the school, welcomed the gathering. Kiran James, Chief Manager (marketing), Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited; and Suresh Kumar Pillai, Assistant General Manager, The Hindu Group, Kochi, attended.