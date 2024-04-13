LDF’s misinformation campaign against Behanan triggered by fear of imminent defeat, say UDF legislators

April 13, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs representing Assembly constituencies falling within the Chalakudy Parliament constituency have joined issue with their Left Democratic Front (LDF) counterparts who a couple of days ago in a press conference presented a dossier against the UDF’s Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP from Chalakudy Benny Behanan dubbing his term as a total failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a counter-presser held at Angamaly on April 13 (Saturday), UDF MLAs Rojy M. John, Anwar Sadat, Saneesh Kumar, and Eldhose Kunnappillil said the outburst against Mr. Behanan was proof that the LDF had already accepted the defeat of their candidate C.N. Raveendranath. They said the fear of imminent defeat triggered the alleged misinformation campaign against Mr. Behanan.

Chalakudy constituency has witnessed unprecedented development over the last five years. Mr. Behanan’s stamp as MP was perceptible across all sectors. He had spent ₹19.18 crore of the MP fund over the last five years, including ₹17 crore allocated to him and ₹2.18 crore unspent by the late former LDF MP Innocent, the MLAs said. Besides, another ₹39.75 crore was facilitated through corporate social responsibility funds. Mr. Behanan also secured approval for 21 roads worth ₹84.37 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. In addition, ₹12.50 crore and ₹4.50 crore were made available for various railway projects in Chalakudy and Angamaly respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLAs also cited underpasses worth ₹132.18 crore, culverts worth ₹6.22 crore, and service roads worth ₹1.27 crore and roads worth ₹39.75 crore as among the major developments during the term of Mr. Behanan. Besides, the constituency had made significant progress in health and education sectors as well.

The alleged misinformation campaign by the LDF by turning a blind eye to these developments would receive a befitting reply from the electorate ensuring the re-election of Mr. Behanan by an even bigger margin, they said. UDF Chalakudy Parliament election committee chairman P.J. Joy also attended the meeting.

Earlier this week, the LDF MLAs P.V. Sreenijin, E.T. Taison, and V.R. Sunil Kumar had accused Mr. Behanan of wasting five years of the constituency’s development. They said he could not even launch a single notable project, while achievements in tourism, farming, and health sectors made by Innocent were lost.

The MLAs had also alleged that only ₹8 crore of the allotted ₹20 crore was spent by Mr. Behanan and termed his claim of national highway development as laugh-worthy. Mr. Behanan, they alleged, could hardly make any progress with regard to the development of railway stations within the constituency, Sabari rail project, and getting halts for trains. Mr. Behanan failed in drawing up development projects for the constituency in consultation with MLAs, they said.

However, Mr. Behanan shot down the allegations as baseless and claimed that ₹2.81 crore of the MP fund unutilised during Innocent’s term was spent during his term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.