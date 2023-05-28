Lalithakala Akademi’s visual arts exhibition from Monday

May 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

A State-level visual arts exhibition organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will begin here on Monday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve would inaugurate the exhibition at the Durbar Hall Ground at 5 p.m., said a press release here.

The Lalithakala Akademi’s fellowships for 2022-23 and State Visual Arts Awards will be presented to the winners by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

A total of 374 works by 271 artists will be on display at the exhibition spread over four venues. The shows will be held at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Centre, Fort Kochi Pepper House, Kozhikode Akademi Art Gallery and Kayamkulam Shankar Memorial National Cartoon Museum and Art Gallery. The works were selected by an eminent jury from 3,519 works by 861 artists, the communication added.

Artist Namboothiri will be honoured by Mr. Cherian. The Akademi fellowships will be presented to acclaimed Malayali artists Prabhavathi Meppayil and Shibu Natesan. Prabhavathi Meppayil is based in Bengaluru while Shibu Natesan has been practising in Vadodara and London. Both have participated in several international art exhibitions.

