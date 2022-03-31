Lakshadweep MP stages walkout in protest against ‘brutal governance’

Lakshadweep MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal. File. | Photo Credit: Twitter @faizalpp786

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P.P kicked up a political storm after he staged a walkout from an event in Kavaratti on Wednesday night after lambasting what he regarded as the ‘brutal governance’ of the Lakshadweep administration in the presence of the administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

His act was received with widespread applause from the audience majority of whom joined him. The event was held with fanfare to mark the inauguration of a petrol pump by the Indian Oil Corporation, the first in Lakshadweep.

In his speech, Mr. Faizal drew attention to the protests being held by the peace-loving people of Lakshadweep over 15 months owing to the hardships faced by them in all sectors since Mr. Patel assumed charge. He said that while the people were not against development, unilateral decisions on development without taking into confidence the people and consulting people’s representatives will not be accepted.

Midway through his speech, Mr. Faizal switched to English ostensibly to convey the message to Mr. Khoda. “Political rights and civil liberties around Lakshadweep declined to its lowest point since the advent of the dictatorial policies of the Lakshadweep Administration. We are not ready to cooperate in any way with any ruler or administration that does not take into account the democratic norms and beliefs of the people. By expressing my dissatisfaction with the brutal governance of Lakshadweep Administration I would like to leave this platform,” he said.

Mr. Faizal said that his intention was to attend the function of IOC alone but was boycotting what he alleged was an attempt of Lakshadweep Administration to paint it as an outreach programme to hoodwink the people. “People who agree with my outlook can join me in this walkout,” he said.

Lakshadweep has been on the boil ever since Mr. Patel assumed charge and brought about a slew of reforms and tinkered with the COVID-19 protocol at the height of the pandemic last year with little consultation leading to public outrage. It had also led to war of words on social media between the sides favouring the islanders’ protests and the administrator.