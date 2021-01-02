KSUM to host virtual ‘Seeding Kerala’ on February 12, 13

Kochi

02 January 2021 01:41 IST

The sixth edition of ‘Seeding Kerala’ by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be held on February 12 and 13, seeking to create better awareness about the State.

It will facilitate start-ups to interact with potential investors. For this, KSUM has invited applications from those interested in investing with start-ups. Registrations for the event can be made at https://seedingkerala.com/, organisers said.

The focus this time will be on start-up ecosystems beyond the tier-1 cities of the country. The spirit of Seeding Kerala 2021 will be in tune with Startup Bharat, aiming to promote investments in second-rung cities and towns.

The event will accommodate 150 participants from the State. It will also feature 100 HNI, 20 top investment funds, 14 angel networks, 30 star-up entrepreneurs and as many corporate houses.