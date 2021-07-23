KSRTC’s Lube Shop on Wheels venture launched in Kochi

KOCHI

23 July 2021 21:28 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s Lube Shop on Wheels venture, which is aimed at mobilising alternative revenue sources for the organisation, was launched here on Friday by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The first such remodelled bus from among the fleet of buses which cannot normally be operated has been stationed at the Ernakulam Boat Jetty bus stand. Oil majors have tied up with the KSRTC in this regard, to sell lubricants and to enable speedy changing of oil in two-wheelers without levying service charge. KSRTC staff will man these units where lubricants will be sold at 15% discount. Customers will also be given snacks free of cost while those who purchase over 3.50 litres will get an umbrella free of cost.

Mr. Raju said bus lodges launched in Munnar and the Pink Cafe launched jointly with the Kudumbashree and Milma parlours in modified buses were part of the venture. Efforts were on to earn alternative revenue while cutting down on expenses. The immense potential of water transport too would be explored, he added.

The KSRTC aims to sell 800 litres of lubricants per month per bus initially. The operational profit is expected to be ₹25,000 per bus.