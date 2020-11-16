KSEB opens recharging facility for e-vehicles

KOCHI

16 November 2020 22:53 IST

Pilot project can be utilised by motorists free of cost for three months

Taking ahead the cause of e-mobility, the KSEB has readied a recharging facility for e-vehicles near the Palarivattom metro station, where motorists can opt for an array of options.

The facility, readied as a pilot project, can be utilised free of cost for three months. Fast charging can be done in which a vehicle can be fully recharged in 40 minutes. The initiative has not been officially inaugurated, since the code of conduct of local body polls took effect recently, official sources said.

The KSEB has already been operating six e-cars provided by Mahindra over three years ago. “Three of them operate in Kochi. They operate 140 km on a full recharge,” said James David, chief engineer of the agency.

“We also readied fast-charging points for KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram, Kayankulam, Harippad, Ernakulam, Aluva, and Thrissur depots,” he said.

The Centre has fixed 2030 as the deadline for all public transport vehicles to shift to electric mode, while Kerala has fixed 2025 as the target to achieve this.