Kochi to host mega job fair on March 25

March 13, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Niyukti Mega Job Fair 2023’ being organised jointly by Ernakulam Zonal Employment Exchanges and Employability Centres will be held at the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College and Ernakulam Women’s Polytechnic College on March 25 from 9 a.m.

Lulu Group, Jaihind Steels, Nippon Toyota, Gokulam Motors, Prabhu Steels, Nest Group, LIC, EVM Motors, Muthoot Microfinance, Bhima Jewellers, Asianet, Kalyan Silks, Reliance Jio, Reliance, Aster Medicity, Popular, Manappuram, Airtel, ESAF, Flipcart, Incheon KIA, Indus Motors, and New Year Group are among the companies that will participate in the mega job fair, said a communication here. Around 5,000 job opportunities have been reported.

Those who wish to participate in the fair may register their names at www.jobfest.kerala.gov.in. Participation and registration are free. They can also use help desks at the employability centres. Call 0484-2427494, 0484-2422452 for details.

Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara municipality launched the ‘Ente Thozhil, Ente Abhimanam’ (My Job, My Pride) programme, a State-wide campaign to provide 20 lakh jobs over a period of five years. The employment programme is being introduced with the cooperation from Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council and the Kudumbashree.

