Kochi port honoured with Sagar Shreshtha Sammaan

May 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways honoured the Cochin Port Authority (CPA) with the Sagar Shreshtha Sammaan for the best turnaround time in non-container category during 2022-23. Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal presented the award to CPA Chairperson M. Beena in New Delhi on Wednesday, said a press release here.

The award is in recognition of the ‘excellent performance of the Cochin Port in handling dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo vessels’, the release added.

The port recorded 48 hours in turning around vessels of an average parcel size of 43,800 MT. The turnaround time is an important performance parameter. The function was attended by senior functionaries of the Ministry, major ports and industry representatives.

