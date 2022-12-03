Kochi mourns one of its deeply spiritual sons

December 03, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - KOCHI

A deeply spiritual person, Father Adappur found time to discuss books, cinema, and political and social developments with great commitment

The Hindu Bureau

Father Abraham Adappur SJ, 96, passed away at the Christ Hall in Kozhikode Saturday morning.

A deeply spiritual person, Father Adappur influenced people from all walks of life with his deep concern for society and an abiding interest in everything that affected ordinary people even as he found time to discuss books, cinema and political and social developments with great commitment.

Well-known social critic and former academic M.K. Sanu recalled his association with Father Adappur for over 40 years. The late Jesuit kept open the channels of discussions on both spiritual and non-spiritual matters for as long as he recollects, said Sanu Master.

He also remembered the days of political uncertainty and turmoil in the country and how Father Adappur was deeply disturbed by the developments of those days.

Father Adappur joined the Jesuits at the age of 19 and was a member of the society for 78 years. He lived several decades of his active life in Kochi where he established a great reputation for Lumen Jyotis, the Jesuit home as a centre for serious discussions on important issues in politics, literature and cinema.

Father Adappur was one of the earliest writers in Malayalam to introduce St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta to the Malayalis way back in 1959.

His body will be kept at the Christ Hall for the public to pay their respects at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The funeral is scheduled for December 5.

