Kochi library hopes to catch them young, one book at a time

KOCHI

20 July 2021 12:54 IST

With children restricted indoors due to pandemic, authorities see opportunity

‘One book at a time’ seems to be the motto of 77-year-old Tagore Library and Reading Room at Karuvelipady in west Kochi, when it comes to luring young children into reading.

With children more or less restricted to their houses owing to the pandemic, the library authorities are determined to turn the crisis into an opportunity.

The library has launched a programme of introducing a selected work to children through a short video by retired or serving teachers every Saturday. The programme is meant for children from west Kochi.

The first book to be featured last Saturday was the children’s novel Gramabalika by Lalithambika Antharjanam.

“The video is circulated through social media platforms, including our YouTube channel and two WhatsApp groups of children comprising our members and those who are not yet members but have participated in various programmes organised by the library,” said C. S. Joseph, secretary, Tagore Library.

The video is also shared on a WhatsApp group of 55 teachers closely associated with the library, and they in turn share it on multiple groups of their students, thus maximising the reach of the video.

The library has already shortlisted 25 titles to be featured under the programme, with Arivinte Jalakam, a series of articles compiled by S. Rameshan, and Vaazhthapetta Poocha, a collection of children’s stories by award-winning author Gracy, being next in line.

“Every book featured under the programme will be kept in a separate rack at the library for the children to access them easily. We will also procure the titles at a discounted rate for those who wish to buy them, thanks to the Library Council assistance,” said Mr. Joseph.

The library already has 464 children as members, though less than 100 of them are active. Converting the entire lot of them into active members is among the objectives of the programme, which is already beginning to pay dividends in terms of attracting new members.

“The programme had its genesis in the over fortnight-long reading celebrations held between June 19 and July 7. We then decided to continue it,” said Mr. Joseph.

The library founded by a group of 13 enthusiastic young readers back in 1944 now has 1,230 members. It was shifted to a new building last year funded under the development fund of Kochi MLA.