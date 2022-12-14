Kochi Design Week to feature 22 installations

December 14, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 22 installations will feature at the upcoming Kochi Design Week (KDW) to be held at Bolgatty for two days from Friday.

The installations will be curated by architect Asif Ahmed. KDW-3 is to be hosted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to promote the spirit of environmental sustainability while providing a platform to present and practise global ideas in the field of design.

Installations will be of varying sizes and sensibilities. Mr. Ahmed said the installations at KDW-3 would provide insights into those interested in design, art, and music. “Each one of them goes with the key theme of the event,” he added.

The event is poised to witness a gathering of more than 25,000 delegates, comprising design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, and the public. The festival is being held in partnership with national and international industry bodies such as World Design Organisation, World Design Council and IIID (Indian Institute of Interior Designers).

