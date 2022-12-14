Kochi Design Week to feature 22 installations

December 14, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 22 installations will feature at the upcoming Kochi Design Week (KDW) to be held at Bolgatty for two days from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The installations will be curated by architect Asif Ahmed. KDW-3 is to be hosted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to promote the spirit of environmental sustainability while providing a platform to present and practise global ideas in the field of design.

Installations will be of varying sizes and sensibilities. Mr. Ahmed said the installations at KDW-3 would provide insights into those interested in design, art, and music. “Each one of them goes with the key theme of the event,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is poised to witness a gathering of more than 25,000 delegates, comprising design professionals, architects, interior designers, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, and the public. The festival is being held in partnership with national and international industry bodies such as World Design Organisation, World Design Council and IIID (Indian Institute of Interior Designers).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US