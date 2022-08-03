Kochi Corporation mulls monetising waste management

August 03, 2022 22:04 IST

Collection of user fee for processing refuse to be streamlined

The Kochi Corporation will prepare a database on all aspects related to the collection of waste from households and commercial establishments to streamline the collection of fees for processing waste. The decision was taken in the wake of the huge expense incurred by the civic body in the collection and management of waste. Though the corporation had been spending a significant amount for the management of waste, it could not successfully generate revenue from the programme.

Some of the local bodies, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, had been generating revenue from the collection and management of waste, Mayor M. Anilkumar informed the Kochi Corporation council meeting on Wednesday.

The civic body will compile a list of workers who are engaged in the collection and transportation of waste and the city points from which the waste is transported to the Brahmapuram campus. Data on fee collected for the purpose and the points where garbage is dumped will be collected. The data thus generated will be provided to the Health and the Finance Standing Committee, the Mayor informed the council.

Mr. Anilkumar noted that there were some irregularities in the collection of user fee for the collection and transportation of waste. Currently, health inspectors and workers were collecting the user fee and there were no records with the civic body in this regard, he said.

Master plan

The council formally approved the suggestion for preparing a drainage master plan for addressing the issue of waterlogging.

A section of the Corporation councillors complained that the unscientific construction of drains by Cochin Smart Mission Limited had resulted in flooding in the city. Severe flooding was reported from MG Road, areas near the Kerala High Court and Press Club Road, pointed out Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council.

The opposition councillors also alleged that the civic body had failed to complete the monsoon preparatory works, which resulted in flooding during heavy rain.