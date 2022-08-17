Kochi apartment murder: suspect knew victim only for a fortnight

ADVERTISEMENT

Arshad, the key suspect in the alleged murder of Sajeev Krishna in an apartment at Edachira near Kakkanad, had known the victim for just a fortnight, according to Amjad, one of the room-mates of the victim who claimed to be away in Kozhikode at the time of the incident.

Arshad, a resident of Payyoli in Kozhikode, had come as a guest of the family in the apartment above the 16th floor apartment hired by five youngsters, including the victim, just two weeks ago. Since the youngsters were close to the family, they made friends with Arshad quickly.

Also Read Key suspect in Kochi apartment murder arrested from Kasaragod

Last weekend, when three of the room-mates had gone on a trip, Arshad allegedly came down to stay with Sajeev. Amjad said he had been in touch with Sajeev till two days before his body was discovered, as it was usual for them to call each other daily when one of them was away.

ADVERTISEMENT

But since then, Sajeev did not attend calls, and the communication was restricted to text messages, which, Amjad said, was unusual. He claimed to have turned suspicious about the “slang” of the messages as well.

Amjad said they knew very little about Arshad other than that he had reportedly quit his job with a jewellery and was looking for something else. He said Arshad had absconded with his motorcycle.