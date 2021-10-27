KMRL signs pact for rejuvenation of canals

KOCHI

Kochi Water Metro and SCMS Water Institute have entered into an agreement for technical cooperation and study related to rejuvenation of canals in Kochi.

KMRL Managing Director Lokanath Behera was among those present when SCMS Group vice-chairman Pramod P. Thevannoor and Kochi Water Metro general manager Rekha Prakash signed the MoU, said a communication here. SCMS Water Institute director Sunny George and KMRL senior deputy general manager Sumi Natarajan were present on the occasion.

