KIIFB-aided projects get under way at Cusat

Modern computation lab to boost interdisciplinary research being set up

A high-power computation lab that will boost interdisciplinary research and learning will be set up at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) as part of enhancement of academic and infra facilities using the ₹249-crore assistance granted under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The lab is expected to promote collaboration among the various departments in niche and cutting-edge areas of study. “We are hoping that the facility will be a major boost to the ongoing efforts to step up research in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning etc.,” said K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor. The ₹249-crore plan had found mention in the budget speech by Finance Minister Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac on Friday.

Tender proceedings for the purchase of high-end equipment for the lab have started, and the authorities plan to complete the formalities as per the schedule. “The multi-storey academic complex on the Marine Science campus of the university is ready. We plan to inaugurate the new building in two weeks,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.

The detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the university has earmarked ₹136.36 crore for setting up a laboratory of international standards, while the money required for improving the infrastructure is ₹106.56 crore. It had envisaged ₹63.68 crore for setting up infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning processes in the university departments. A project to ensure supply of reliable and sustainable power to support research and development on the campus is expected to cost ₹15.12 crore. The DPR said ₹27.26 crore had been earmarked for enhancing the quality of campus life.

The main campus of the university at Thrikkakara will get a new academic complex as part of the proposed infrastructure development plan. Other plans include a swimming pool, sustainable power generation, improvement of roads, and renovation of the open air auditorium.

A campus development plan will also be implemented as part of the first phase of funding under the KIIFB. The focus will be on avoiding overlapping of academic and residential areas. Pedestrian paths and cycle tracks will come up on the main campus. Campus roads also will get a facelift.